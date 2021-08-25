Sleigh Bells have shared new single '﻿Justine Go Genesis', from their upcoming album

Listen

Published: 8:23 pm, August 25, 2021

Sleigh Bells have shared their new single, 'Justine Go Genesis'.

It's from the duo's upcoming album ‘Texis’, which will arrive on 10th September via Lucky Number, and has already been preceded by track ‘Locust Laced’.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” Derek Miller says of their latest material.

“The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope,” he adds. “A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

