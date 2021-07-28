Coming soon

Check out new single ‘Locust Laced’ now.

Published: 9:43 pm, July 28, 2021

Sleigh Bells have announced their new album, ‘Texis’.

The duo’s next full-length will arrive on 10th September via Lucky Number, preceded by new single ‘Locust Laced’.

“We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” Derek Miller says of their latest material.

“The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope,” he adds. “A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

Check out 'Locust Laced' below.