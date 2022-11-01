Sleeping With Sirens have announced a new UK headline tour

Sleeping With Sirens have announced a new headline tour.
The band will bring their latest album 'Complete Collapse' to the UK in spring of next year, for a run that includes a night at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.
"We can’t wait to get back out to the UK. We’ve missed you and these shows will surely be special for us and the fans," they comment.
The details are:
MARCH
13 O2 Academy, Bristol
14 O2 Institute, Birmingham
15 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
16 Stylus, Leeds
18 Waterfront , Norwich
19 O2 Ritz, Manchester
20 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
21 SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
Tickets go on general sale from Friday 4th November.