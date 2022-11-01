Sleeping With Sirens have announced a new UK headline tour

On the road

The band are coming over next March.

Published: 4:20 pm, November 01, 2022

Sleeping With Sirens have announced a new headline tour.

The band will bring their latest album 'Complete Collapse' to the UK in spring of next year, for a run that includes a night at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

"We can’t wait to get back out to the UK. We’ve missed you and these shows will surely be special for us and the fans," they comment.

The details are:



MARCH

13 O2 Academy, Bristol

14 O2 Institute, Birmingham

15 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

16 Stylus, Leeds

18 Waterfront , Norwich

19 O2 Ritz, Manchester

20 Boiler Shop, Newcastle

21 SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow



Tickets go on general sale from Friday 4th November.