Sleeping With Sirens have dropped two new singles, 'Let You Down' and 'Ctrl + Alt + Del'

They're from the band's upcoming album.
Published: 12:04 pm, August 12, 2022
Sleeping With Sirens have dropped two new singles, 'Let You Down' and 'Ctrl + Alt + Del'.

The tracks - the first of which features Charlotte Sands - are from their new album, 'Complete Collapse'. The full-length will arrive on 14th October via Sumerian Records, and has already been preceded by new single 'Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain, Underoath)'.

Vocalist Kellin Quinn shares: "We’re really excited to share with you two songs we’re extremely proud of! One song features our dear friend and the amazingly talented Charlotte Sands the track is called "Let You Down"! The other is a track that kicks ass and will be an absolute banger of an opener for future tours! We loved it so much that we named our tour after it! Ctrl + Alt + Del.

"Enjoy! Let us know what track is your fav so far! 'Complete Collapse' coming soon!"

Check out the tracks below.

Deaf Havana: "It was the first time ever that we weren't trying to sound like someone else"
