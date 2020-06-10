Listen

Check out new track 'Talking To Myself'.

Published: 10:41 am, July 24, 2020

Sleeping With Sirens have announced a deluxe edition of their album 'How It Feels To Be Lost'.

Due on 21st August via Sumerian Records, the news alongside a lyric video for new inclusion 'Talking To Myself'. The record also features three new acoustic renditions of 'Leave It All Behind', 'Agree to Disagree', and 'Ghost'.

You can also catch Kellin performing a special acoustic set live from DRMR Studios today (Friday 24th July) on Veeps - find out more at KellinQuinn.Veeps.com.

Give 'Talking To Myself' a listen below.