Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Sleeping With Sirens are back with new single 'Crosses', and new album 'Complete Collapse'

The full-length will arrive in October.
Published: 12:11 pm, June 22, 2022
Sleeping With Sirens are back with new single 'Crosses', and new album 'Complete Collapse'

Sleeping With Sirens have announced their new album, 'Complete Collapse'.

The full-length will arrive on 14th October via Sumerian Records, preceded by new single 'Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain, Underoath)'.

Frontman Kellin Quinn comments: "I think "Crosses" is a great opening single for our new album! The song to me is about not putting yourself above anyone. I think we’re all just trying our best and we can lift each other up! In a world where everyone pretends to be perfect, I think this song is letting everyone know that we all struggle and we can all rise above it!

"Spencer Chamberlain really elevated this song! Underoath is a huge influence for me when it comes to making music. It was an honour working with somebody I really look up to!

"The video for "Crosses" was something I really wanted to feel light-hearted to counteract the heavy subject matter. Not everything has to be so serious all the time! The video was a blast to shoot, Brian Cox took my concept and really made an amazing video!

"If you love with ears to see and eyes to hear, let’s cheers, and madness! You’re going to LOVE this new album!"

The album's tracklisting reads:

Tyrants
Complete Collapse
Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath)
Family Tree
Let You Down (feat. Charlotte Sands)
Be Happy (feat. Royal & The Serpent)
Us (feat. Dorothy)
Ctrl + Alt + Del
Bloody Knuckles
Mr. Nice Guy
Apathetic
Grave

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Crawlers have shared a new video for ‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’
Alexisonfire: "This is the best era of Alexisonfire"
Baby Strange have shared a video for 'Only Feel It When I’m With You (Feat. The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary)'
Petrol Girls: "I can be lots of different things"
Biffy Clyro and Architects have announced a November UK tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing