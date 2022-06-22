Sleeping With Sirens are back with new single 'Crosses', and new album 'Complete Collapse'

Coming soon

Published: 12:11 pm, June 22, 2022

Sleeping With Sirens have announced their new album, 'Complete Collapse'.

The full-length will arrive on 14th October via Sumerian Records, preceded by new single 'Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain, Underoath)'.

Frontman Kellin Quinn comments: "I think "Crosses" is a great opening single for our new album! The song to me is about not putting yourself above anyone. I think we’re all just trying our best and we can lift each other up! In a world where everyone pretends to be perfect, I think this song is letting everyone know that we all struggle and we can all rise above it!

"Spencer Chamberlain really elevated this song! Underoath is a huge influence for me when it comes to making music. It was an honour working with somebody I really look up to!

"The video for "Crosses" was something I really wanted to feel light-hearted to counteract the heavy subject matter. Not everything has to be so serious all the time! The video was a blast to shoot, Brian Cox took my concept and really made an amazing video!

"If you love with ears to see and eyes to hear, let’s cheers, and madness! You’re going to LOVE this new album!"

The album's tracklisting reads:



Tyrants

Complete Collapse

Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath)

Family Tree

Let You Down (feat. Charlotte Sands)

Be Happy (feat. Royal & The Serpent)

Us (feat. Dorothy)

Ctrl + Alt + Del

Bloody Knuckles

Mr. Nice Guy

Apathetic

Grave