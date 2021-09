On tour

The band's new album is coming later this month.

Published: 12:02 pm, September 01, 2021

Sleep Token have announced a new UK tour.

The band will perform in support of their second album 'This Place Will Become Your Tomb', set for release on 24th September, heading out from 12th November.

The details are:



NOVEMBER

12 Foundry, Torquay

13 Institute, Birmingham

14 SWG3, Glasgow

15 Leadmill, Sheffield

17 Academy, Dublin

18 Academy 2, Manchester

19 Y Plas, Cardiff

20 Shepherds Bush Empire, London