Listen

It's a cut from their upcoming second album.

Published: 10:29 am, September 17, 2021

Sleep Token have shared their new single, 'Fall For Me'.

It's the latest cut from their second album 'This Place Will Become Your Tomb', set for release on 24th September, which will be followed by a UK tour that heads out from 12th November.

Catch them live at the following:



NOVEMBER

12 Foundry, Torquay

13 Institute, Birmingham

14 SWG3, Glasgow

15 Leadmill, Sheffield

17 Academy, Dublin

18 Academy 2, Manchester

19 Y Plas, Cardiff

20 Shepherds Bush Empire, London