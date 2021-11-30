Festivals

The two-legged event will take place in Leeds on 3rd June, and Hatfield on 4th June.

Published: 4:26 pm, November 30, 2021

Slam Dunk has announced a new batch of acts for 2022's festival, including Sum 41 and KennyHoopla (pictured).

Also new to the bill are: Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Pennywise, Pinkshift, Deaf Havana, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, Eskimo Callboy, Yours Truly and Beauty School.

They join Alexisonfire, The Used, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk and Meet Me @ The Altar.

The two-legged event will take place in Leeds on 3rd June, and Hatfield on 4th June - moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, which begins on Thursday 2nd June.

Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information.