Published: 5:06 pm, March 23, 2020

Slam Dunk is still going ahead, but will now take place in September.

The event will call into Leeds Temple Newsam on 5th September, and Hatfield House the following day, instead of May due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

They explain: "We are currently reaching out to all the artists on the line-up and we've had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thus locking in a large percentage off the announced line-up for September, including headliners Don Broco and Sum 41."

Read the full statement below, and keep an eye out for more news soon.