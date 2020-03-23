Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Slam Dunk is still going ahead, but will now take place in September

Phew!!!
Published: 5:06 pm, March 23, 2020
Slam Dunk is still going ahead, but will now take place in September

Slam Dunk is still going ahead, but will now take place in September.

The event will call into Leeds Temple Newsam on 5th September, and Hatfield House the following day, instead of May due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

They explain: "We are currently reaching out to all the artists on the line-up and we've had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thus locking in a large percentage off the announced line-up for September, including headliners Don Broco and Sum 41."

Read the full statement below, and keep an eye out for more news soon.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Great Escape has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Here's everything you need to know about Silverstein's album, 'A Beautiful Place To Drown'
Make Them Suffer have announced their new album, 'How To Survive A Funeral'
Milk Teeth have dropped their new track, 'Better'
Poppy has shared a creepy new video for 'Sit/Stay', from her recent album 'I Disagree'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing