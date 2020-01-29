Slam Dunk has signed up While She Sleeps, Code Orange and more

Festivals

They join the likes of headliners Sum 41, State Champs, and The Wonder Years.

Published: 10:29 am, January 29, 2020

Slam Dunk has confirmed a few more bands.

The new names include While She Sleeps, who will headline the Jägermeister stage, Code Orange, This Wild Life, Doll Skin, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Spunge and A.

Mat Welsh of While She Sleeps says: “Slam Dunk is one of the best festivals and we always have a great time there, both playing and just experiencing the event. We’re very excited to be playing this year for 2020. Incredible line-up, incredible bands. We’re so stoked to be returning.”

They join the likes of headliners Sum 41, as well as Don Broco, State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside, Motion City Soundtrack, Issues, Basement, We Are In The Crowd, Dream State, Grayscale, Comeback Kid, Deez Nuts, Movements, Free Throw, Mom Jeans, Fit For A King, Bedouin Soundclash, Reel Big Fish, Face To Face, The Vandals, and Young Guns, who are celebrating ten-years of their debut album, 'All Our Kings Are Dead'.

The one-day event will be held in Leeds' Temple Newsam Park and Hatfield Park on 23rd and 24th May respectively. Tickets are on sale now. You can check out the full details in the poster below.