Published: 5:22 pm, June 18, 2021

Slam Dunk has announced a bunch more bands for this year's event.

New to the bill are Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Alkaline Trio, Funeral For A Friend, Hellogoodbye, Capdown, Loathe (pictured), and As It Is.

They join headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco, as well as Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Hacktivist, While She Sleeps, We Are The In Crowd, NOFX, Knuckle Puck, Free Throw, ROAM, Static Dress, Counterparts, A, Bury Tomorrow, Mayday Parade, Trash Boat and more.

Festival Director Ben Ray says: “We’ll be celebrating Slam Dunk Festival’s 15th Anniversary in September and I’m so happy these newly announced artists will be joining us! Although the re-opening date has moved to July, we are even more confident that the festival will go ahead this year, thanks to the positive news from the test events and the rapid vaccination program taking place. With the overwhelming support shown by our fans who have kept a hold of their tickets and those who have bought tickets recently too, we know how important it is that we do our best to deliver a brilliant show this September.”

The festival will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield.