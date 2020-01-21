Slam Dunk is heading to France, with a new event in Paris

Festivals

It'll take place at the end of May.

Published: 10:48 am, January 21, 2020

Slam Dunk is heading to France, with an event in Paris.

Taking place on Saturday 30th May 2020 at La Cigale and La Boule Noir, the ten-band bill will feature The Used, Four Year Strong and Grayscale, alongside local acts Chunk! No Captain Chunk! and Landmvrks.

Festival Director Ben Ray says: "We’re super happy to announce that Slam Dunk Festival is going across the channel into for the first time. We hope this is the start of us building a Slam Dunk home in France and we want to grow this into something amazing over the next few years."

Tickets go on sale from Thursday 24th January at slamdunkmusic.com. Keep an eye out for more news soon.