Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Slam Dunk is heading to France, with a new event in Paris

It'll take place at the end of May.
Published: 10:48 am, January 21, 2020
Slam Dunk is heading to France, with a new event in Paris

Slam Dunk is heading to France, with an event in Paris.

Taking place on Saturday 30th May 2020 at La Cigale and La Boule Noir, the ten-band bill will feature The Used, Four Year Strong and Grayscale, alongside local acts Chunk! No Captain Chunk! and Landmvrks.

Festival Director Ben Ray says: "We’re super happy to announce that Slam Dunk Festival is going across the channel into for the first time. We hope this is the start of us building a Slam Dunk home in France and we want to grow this into something amazing over the next few years."

Tickets go on sale from Thursday 24th January at slamdunkmusic.com. Keep an eye out for more news soon.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Haggard Cat have announced a new headline tour for spring
All Time Low are back with their new one-off single, 'Some Kind Of Disaster'
Cultdreams have announced a new stripped-back EP, 'The Piano Sessions'
Dream Wife are going to air new material at a secret show in London
Creeper have dropped a teaser from their upcoming second album, check out 'Annabelle'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing