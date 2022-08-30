Slam Dunk has announced the first wave of acts for 2023's festival

Festivals

Feat. Enter Shikari, Kids In Glass Houses, NOAHFINNCE, Creeper and more.

Published: 4:45 pm, August 30, 2022

Slam Dunk has announced the first wave of acts for 2023.

The Offspring and Enter Shikari will both perform in headline spots, with further sets from Bowling For Soup, Billy Talent, Less Than Jake, Creeper, Four Year Strong, Malevolence, Holding Absence, Trashboat, Zebrahead, Maggie Lindemann, Noahfinnce, Real Friends, Grayscale, Charlotte Sands, Destroy Boys, Fit For A King, Seeyouspacecowboy and Girlfriends.

There will also be exclusive reunion sets from Kids In Glass Houses, who will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album 'Smart Casual', and The Academy Is.

Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari comments: "I’ve been intoxicated by the idea of headlining Slam Dunk again ever since our Take To The Skies celebration headline set back in 2017.

"It’s such a great festival, always nails its bills, and has the added bonus that us lads can actually cycle to the Southern date, being that Hatfield is a neighbouring town to us!

"In fact, essentially, this will be our biggest “hometown” show ever, now that the festival has grown even more. I cannot wait. In fact, I will not wait. I demand we play this tomorrow!

"I think playing outdoors is my favourite thing to do in life. Just being able to look up and see the sky, with the expanse of people underneath it, all sharing the same emotions and experience, it’s just such a raw, beautiful, and reifying thing.

"Slam Dunk is a festival I try to attend every year regardless of whether we’re playing it. I love both the sites, and it’s always full of mates and has such a convivial vibe. (That’s my word of the week)

"We’re already thinking about stage production ideas, we’re going to do everything we can to make this our biggest show yet."

Slam Dunk South will take place on Saturday 27th May at Hatfield Park, while Slam Dunk North will take place on Sunday 28th May at Leeds Temple Newsman. Tickets are on sale from Friday 2nd September.