Festivals

Slam Dunk has announced its first bands for 2022's festival

The event will take place in June.
Published: 5:49 pm, September 22, 2021
Slam Dunk has announced its first bands for 2022's festival

Slam Dunk has announced its first bands for 2022's festival.

Headline sets will come from Alexisonfire and Rancid, with The Used, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk and Meet Me @ The Altar also confirmed.

The two-legged event will take place in Leeds on 3rd June, and Hatfield on 4th June - moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, which begins on Thursday 2nd June - with super early-bird tickets on sale from Friday, 24th September.

Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information.

