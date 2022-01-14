Festivals

Published: 3:00 pm, January 14, 2022

Slam Dunk has confirmed a few new names, including the fourth and final headliner: Neck Deep.

They join fellow headliners Alexisonfire, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, while Cancer Bats, The Bronx, The Summer Set, Point North, Mom Jeans and As December Falls are also new to the bill.

The two-legged event will take place in Leeds on 3rd June, and Hatfield on 4th June - moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, which begins on Thursday 2nd June.

Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information.