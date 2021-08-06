Festivals

The event's only a month away.

Published: 12:26 pm, August 06, 2021

Slam Dunk has confirmed a few line-up changes, including the addition of Creeper.

Also new to the bill are Brutality Will Prevail, Noahfinnce, The Skints, and For You The Moon, while due to complications around international travel, Sum 41, Four Year Strong, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, The Vandals, With Confidence, Crown The Empire, Ice Nine Kills, and Free Throw have pulled out.

The festival will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield.

The line-up now reads:



A

AS IT IS

ALKALINE TRIO

BLOOD YOUTH

BURY TOMORROW

CAPDOWN

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

COMEBACK KID

DAYS N DAZE

DOLLSKIN

DON BROCO

ESCAPE THE FATE

FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND

HACKTIVIST

HELLOGOODBYE

LOATHE

MALEVOLENCE

MAYDAY PARADE

NOFX

NORMANDIE

PENNYWISE

POPES OF CHILLITOWN

ROAM

SNUFF

SPUNGE

STATIC DRESS

STRAY FROM THE PATH

THE BABOON SHOW

THE BOTTOM LINE

TRASH BOAT

VUKOVI

WARGASM

WATERPARKS

WE ARE THE IN CROWD

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

YOUR DEMISE

ZEBRAHEAD