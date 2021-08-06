Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Slam Dunk has confirmed a few line-up changes, including the addition of Creeper

The event's only a month away.
Published: 12:26 pm, August 06, 2021
Slam Dunk has confirmed a few line-up changes, including the addition of Creeper.

Also new to the bill are Brutality Will Prevail, Noahfinnce, The Skints, and For You The Moon, while due to complications around international travel, Sum 41, Four Year Strong, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, The Vandals, With Confidence, Crown The Empire, Ice Nine Kills, and Free Throw have pulled out.

The festival will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield.

The line-up now reads:

A
AS IT IS
ALKALINE TRIO
BLOOD YOUTH
BURY TOMORROW
CAPDOWN
CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!
COMEBACK KID
DAYS N DAZE
DOLLSKIN
DON BROCO
ESCAPE THE FATE
FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND
HACKTIVIST
HELLOGOODBYE
LOATHE
MALEVOLENCE
MAYDAY PARADE
NOFX
NORMANDIE
PENNYWISE
POPES OF CHILLITOWN
ROAM
SNUFF
SPUNGE
STATIC DRESS
STRAY FROM THE PATH
THE BABOON SHOW
THE BOTTOM LINE
TRASH BOAT
VUKOVI
WARGASM
WATERPARKS
WE ARE THE IN CROWD
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
YOUR DEMISE
ZEBRAHEAD

