Festivals

Feat. Crown the Empire and more.

Published: 4:45 pm, March 08, 2021

Slam Dunk has announced a bunch of bands for this year's event.

Headline sets will come from Sum 41 and Don Broco, with Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Hacktivist, Malevolence and Snuff new to the bill. Also playing are While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, NOFX and more.

Slam Dunk Festival Director Ben Ray says: "It was a shame we have had to move the festival again from May however we feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September. With over 2 months between the June 21st reopening date and the festival we certainly think there is enough breathing space! After having announced the date change after the government announcement, we felt only right to take a bit of time to check with artists who could still do the new dates, before we re announced them. Now we can reveal these and I am so happy so many can make the new dates!"

The festival will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. The line-up reads:



HEADLINERS: SUM 41 AND DON BROCO



A

BASEMENT

BLOOD YOUTH

BURY TOMORROW

CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!

COMEBACK KID

COUNTERPARTS

CROWN THE EMPIRE

DAYS N DAZE

DEEZ NUTS

DOLLSKIN

DREAM STATE

ESCAPE THE FATE

FACE TO FACE

FOUR YEAR STRONG

FREE THROW

HACKTIVIST

ICE NINE KILLS

KNUCKLE PUCK

MALEVOLENCE

MAYDAY PARADE

ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

MOVEMENTS

NOFX

NORMANDIE

PENNYWISE

POPES OF CHILLITOWN

REEL BIG FISH

ROAM

SNUFF

SPUNGE

STATE CHAMPS

STATIC DRESS

STRAY FROM THE PATH

THE BABOON SHOW

THE BOTTOM LINE

THE STORY SO FAR

THE VANDALS

THIS WILD LIFE

TRASH BOAT

VUKOVI

WARGASM

WE ARE THE IN CROWD

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

WITH CONFIDENCE

YOUR DEMISE

ZEBRAHEAD