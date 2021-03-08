Slam Dunk has announced a bunch of bands for this year's event.
Headline sets will come from Sum 41 and Don Broco, with Crown The Empire, Escape The Fate, Hacktivist, Malevolence and Snuff new to the bill. Also playing are While She Sleeps, Comeback Kid, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, NOFX and more.
Slam Dunk Festival Director Ben Ray says: "It was a shame we have had to move the festival again from May however we feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September. With over 2 months between the June 21st reopening date and the festival we certainly think there is enough breathing space! After having announced the date change after the government announcement, we felt only right to take a bit of time to check with artists who could still do the new dates, before we re announced them. Now we can reveal these and I am so happy so many can make the new dates!"
The festival will take place on 4th September at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, and the following day at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. The line-up reads:
HEADLINERS: SUM 41 AND DON BROCO
A
BASEMENT
BLOOD YOUTH
BURY TOMORROW
CHUNK! NO, CAPTAIN CHUNK!
COMEBACK KID
COUNTERPARTS
CROWN THE EMPIRE
DAYS N DAZE
DEEZ NUTS
DOLLSKIN
DREAM STATE
ESCAPE THE FATE
FACE TO FACE
FOUR YEAR STRONG
FREE THROW
HACKTIVIST
ICE NINE KILLS
KNUCKLE PUCK
MALEVOLENCE
MAYDAY PARADE
ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES
MOVEMENTS
NOFX
NORMANDIE
PENNYWISE
POPES OF CHILLITOWN
REEL BIG FISH
ROAM
SNUFF
SPUNGE
STATE CHAMPS
STATIC DRESS
STRAY FROM THE PATH
THE BABOON SHOW
THE BOTTOM LINE
THE STORY SO FAR
THE VANDALS
THIS WILD LIFE
TRASH BOAT
VUKOVI
WARGASM
WE ARE THE IN CROWD
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
WITH CONFIDENCE
YOUR DEMISE
ZEBRAHEAD