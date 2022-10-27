Slam Dunk has announced another wave of acts for 2023's festival

Festivals

Feat. The Menzingers, Boston Manor (pictured), Wargasm and more.

Published: 5:07 pm, October 27, 2022

Slam Dunk has signed up a new batch of bands for 2023.

Newly added to the bill, are Flogging Molly, Gogol Bordello, The Hunna, The Menzingers, Boston Manor (pictured), Wargasm, We Came As Romans, Vukovi, Spanish Love Songs, Static Dress, and Sincere Engineer.

They join The Offspring and Enter Shikarim who will both perform in headline spots, with further sets from Bowling For Soup, Billy Talent, Less Than Jake, Creeper, Four Year Strong, Malevolence, Holding Absence, Trashboat, Zebrahead, Maggie Lindemann, Noahfinnce, Real Friends, Grayscale, Charlotte Sands, Destroy Boys, Fit For A King, Seeyouspacecowboy, Girlfriends and more.

Slam Dunk South will take place on Saturday 27th May at Hatfield Park, while Slam Dunk North will take place on Sunday 28th May at Leeds Temple Newsman. Tickets are on sale now.