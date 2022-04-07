Slam Dunk has confirmed the stage splits for this year's event.
The bill is set to host sets from headliners Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, Sum 41 and Dropkick Murphys, alongside the likes of Motion City Soundtrack, The Used, KennyHoopla, Silverstein, Meet Me @ The Altar, The Wonder Years, Pinkshift and more.
The two-legged event will take place in Leeds on 3rd June, and Hatfield on 4th June - moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, which begins on Thursday 2nd June.
Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information. The splits are as follows:
Alexisonfire
Beartooth
The Used
The Amity Affliction
Electric Callboy
Cancer Bats
Silverstein
Counterparts
Cassyette
Neck Deep
The Story So Far
The Wonder Years
Motion City Soundtrack
Knuckle Puck
KennyHoopla
Hot Milk
Meet Me @ The Altar
Beauty School
Sum 41
Dropkick Murphys
The Interrupters
Pennywise
Streetlight Manifesto
The Vandals
Hot Water Music
The Bronx
The Suicide Machines
Deaf Havana
3OH!3
Stand Atlantic
Mod Sun
The Summer Set
With Confidence
Punk Rock Factory
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
Yours Truly
Between You & Me
Nova Twins
Mom Jeans
Spanish Love Songs
The Flatliners
Hot Mulligan
Point North
Magnolia Park
LiL Lotus
As December Falls
Pinkshift
Bears In Trees
MC Lars
In Her Own Words
SMRTDEATH
DeathbyRomy
Caskets