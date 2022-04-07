Festivals

The festival will be headlined by Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, Sum 41 and Dropkick Murphys.

Published: 10:53 am, April 07, 2022

Slam Dunk has confirmed the stage splits for this year's event.

The bill is set to host sets from headliners Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, Sum 41 and Dropkick Murphys, alongside the likes of Motion City Soundtrack, The Used, KennyHoopla, Silverstein, Meet Me @ The Altar, The Wonder Years, Pinkshift and more.

The two-legged event will take place in Leeds on 3rd June, and Hatfield on 4th June - moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend, which begins on Thursday 2nd June.

Visit slamdunkfestival.com for more information. The splits are as follows:



Alexisonfire

Beartooth

The Used

The Amity Affliction

Electric Callboy

Cancer Bats

Silverstein

Counterparts

Cassyette



Neck Deep

The Story So Far

The Wonder Years

Motion City Soundtrack

Knuckle Puck

KennyHoopla

Hot Milk

Meet Me @ The Altar

Beauty School



Sum 41

Dropkick Murphys

The Interrupters

Pennywise

Streetlight Manifesto

The Vandals

Hot Water Music

The Bronx

The Suicide Machines



Deaf Havana

3OH!3

Stand Atlantic

Mod Sun

The Summer Set

With Confidence

Punk Rock Factory

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

Yours Truly

Between You & Me



Nova Twins

Mom Jeans

Spanish Love Songs

The Flatliners

Hot Mulligan

Point North

Magnolia Park

LiL Lotus

As December Falls

Pinkshift

Bears In Trees

MC Lars

In Her Own Words

SMRTDEATH

DeathbyRomy

Caskets