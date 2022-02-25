Festivals

They're two of a bunch of new names announced today, including Smrtdeath, DeathByRomy, Streetlight Manifesto, The Suicide Machines, Punk Rock Factory, MC Lars, Bears In Trees and In Her Own Words.

Published: 3:00 pm, February 25, 2022

Stand Atlantic, Cassyette and more have joined the line-up for this year's Slam Dunk Festival.

They're joining a line-up which features Alexisonfire, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, Neck Deep, Kennyhoopla, Motion City Soundtrack, The Used, The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Meet Me @ The Altar, Nova Twins, Pinkshift and more.

Slam Dunk takes place in Temple Newsham Park Leeds (3rd June) and Hatfield Park (4th June). Tickets are on sale now.