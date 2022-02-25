Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Stand Atlantic, Cassyette and more have joined the line-up for this year's Slam Dunk Festival

They're two of a bunch of new names announced today, including Smrtdeath, DeathByRomy, Streetlight Manifesto, The Suicide Machines, Punk Rock Factory, MC Lars, Bears In Trees and In Her Own Words.
Published: 3:00 pm, February 25, 2022
Stand Atlantic, Cassyette and more have joined the line-up for this year's Slam Dunk Festival

Stand Atlantic, Cassyette and more have joined the line-up for this year's Slam Dunk Festival.

They're two of a bunch of new names announced today, including Smrtdeath, DeathByRomy, Streetlight Manifesto, The Suicide Machines, Punk Rock Factory, MC Lars, Bears In Trees and In Her Own Words.

They're joining a line-up which features Alexisonfire, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, Neck Deep, Kennyhoopla, Motion City Soundtrack, The Used, The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Meet Me @ The Altar, Nova Twins, Pinkshift and more.

Slam Dunk takes place in Temple Newsham Park Leeds (3rd June) and Hatfield Park (4th June). Tickets are on sale now.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
﻿Track by Track: Bambara - Love On My Mind
Bob Vylan have released a new single, 'Health Is Wealth'
SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced their first UK/EU headline tour
Dream State have announced the departure of vocalist CJ Gilpin and guitarist Rhys Wilcox
Download Festival has added 14 more names to its 2022 line-up
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing