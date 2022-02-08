Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Published: 8:09 am, February 08, 2022
Beartooth, Counterparts, Nova Twins and more have been announced for Slam Dunk 2022

The latest batch of bands to be announced for Slam Dunk Festival have arrived, including Beartooth, Counterparts, Nova Twins and more.

Other new acts joining the bill include 3OH!3, Set It Off, Magnolia Park, With Confidence and Lil Lotus.

"We’re beyond excited to return to Slam Dunk. It’s a killer festival with killer bands and it’s an honour to be a part of the line-up," Beartooth explain. "Like a lot of bands, it’s been years since we’ve been able to play in the UK. I promise we’re gonna do everything in our power to kick major ass. See ya there!”

They'll join a bill already including Sum 41, Alexisonfire, Neck Deep, The Dropkick Murphys, The Used, The Wonder Years, Deaf Havana, KennyHoopla, Hot Milk, Meet Me At The Altar, Pinkshift and more.

Slam Dunk Festival 2022 will take place on Friday 3rd June (Leeds Temple Newsam) and Saturday 4th June (Hatfield House), moving from the usual May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend which begins on Thursday 2nd June. Tickets are on sale now.

