Slam Dunk's rescheduled September event has been cancelled

Slam Dunk has been completely cancelled for 2020.
The event was originally due to take place in May, but was moved to September after the outbreak of COVID-19, and now it's on hold until 2021.
Festival Director Ben Ray explains: "We hung on to the hope for as long as we could but with so many factors against us, we have had to accept the fact that it can't go ahead."Read his full statement below.
It is with a very heavy heart I have to inform you that Slam Dunk Festival 2020 is postponed to 2021. Please read the image or visit https://t.co/BtZWKcsuwa for the full statement from our Festival Director. pic.twitter.com/pVAhYJRGDD— Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) May 14, 2020