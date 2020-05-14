Slam Dunk's rescheduled September event has been cancelled

Festivals

Published: 2:12 pm, May 14, 2020

Slam Dunk has been completely cancelled for 2020.

The event was originally due to take place in May, but was moved to September after the outbreak of COVID-19, and now it's on hold until 2021.



Festival Director Ben Ray explains: "We hung on to the hope for as long as we could but with so many factors against us, we have had to accept the fact that it can't go ahead."

Read his full statement below.The bill was meant to feature Sum 41, Don Broco, Bury Tomorrow, The Faim, Dance Gavin Dance, Young Guns, We Are The In Crowd and more at Leeds' Temple Newsham Park, and Hatfield Park.