Listen

Sløtface are back with a new single, 'Happy'

It's a taster from a new EP, due next year.
Published: 5:25 pm, October 26, 2022
Sløtface are back with a new single, ‘Happy’.

Following on from June's double A-side ‘Beta/Come Hell Or Whatever’, it's a cut from their also-just-announced EP, set to be released in February 2023 via Propeller Records.

Haley Shea says of the track and EP: “Lyrically, the song is very direct, simple and honest. I was working on how to write about the themes of the EP and thought I’d try saying it as simply as I could. I truly do just want to feel happy. And after a few years of soul searching as to what that could mean, this felt like the most direct way to express those feelings.”

Check out 'Happy' below.

