Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

SLØTFACE have returned with two new singles as a solo project for Haley Shea

Check out ‘Beta’/’Come Hell Or Whatever’.
Published: 1:46 pm, June 17, 2022
SLØTFACE have returned with two new singles as a solo project for Haley Shea

SLØTFACE are back with new double A-side single, ‘Beta’/’Come Hell Or Whatever’.

The band is now a solo project for Haley Shea, following the departure of Lasse and Tor-Arne to focus on new projects.

“‘Beta’ was the very first song Mikhael [Paskalev, producer] and I worked on together in his studio,” Haley explains. “It should be listened to while wearing sunglasses, even on cloudy days!

“The song is about wanting to connect with people on a deeper level, but feeling like social media sometimes gets in the way, with things becoming somewhat intimidating, shallow and superficial. The song is a confidence booster for myself where I’m trying to be cooler than I am. It was written at a time when I really, really missed the rush of playing live, and I needed to find some of that spark and edge in myself that only really comes out on stage.”

Check out the new drops below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Track by Track: MNYS - ...Before The Internet EP
Deaf Havana have released 'Nevermind' from their upcoming album
Kid Kapichi have inked a new deal with Spinefarm, and announced their second album
Nova Twins have shared their new single and video, ‘Choose Your Fighter’
cheerbleederz have shared their new single, ‘notes app apologies’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing