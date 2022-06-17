SLØTFACE have returned with two new singles as a solo project for Haley Shea

Listen

Check out 'Beta'/'Come Hell Or Whatever'.

Published: 1:46 pm, June 17, 2022

SLØTFACE are back with new double A-side single, ‘Beta’/’Come Hell Or Whatever’.

The band is now a solo project for Haley Shea, following the departure of Lasse and Tor-Arne to focus on new projects.

“‘Beta’ was the very first song Mikhael [Paskalev, producer] and I worked on together in his studio,” Haley explains. “It should be listened to while wearing sunglasses, even on cloudy days!

“The song is about wanting to connect with people on a deeper level, but feeling like social media sometimes gets in the way, with things becoming somewhat intimidating, shallow and superficial. The song is a confidence booster for myself where I’m trying to be cooler than I am. It was written at a time when I really, really missed the rush of playing live, and I needed to find some of that spark and edge in myself that only really comes out on stage.”

