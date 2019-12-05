Sløtface encourage self-care with their track 'New Year, New Me'

Listen

"It's about working on taking care of yourself," they explain.

Published: 8:39 pm, December 05, 2019

Sløtface have released a new track called 'New Year, New Me'.

It's the latest cut from their upcoming second album 'Sorry for the Late Reply', which is due on 31st January via Propeller Recordings, following recent singles ‘Telepathetic’, ‘Sink or Swim’, ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’ and ‘Stuff’.

Vocalist Haley Shea explains: “This one is about all the promises we keep to ourselves, and all the good advice we give but never take. I’m a master of thinking I can always be better, work harder, sleep less, do more, but maybe that’s not always possible. It’s about working on taking care of yourself and taking advice you would give to someone else.”

Check out 'New Year, New Me' below.