Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Sløtface encourage self-care with their track 'New Year, New Me'

"It’s about working on taking care of yourself," they explain.
Published: 8:39 pm, December 05, 2019
Sløtface encourage self-care with their track 'New Year, New Me'

Sløtface have released a new track called 'New Year, New Me'.

It's the latest cut from their upcoming second album 'Sorry for the Late Reply', which is due on 31st January via Propeller Recordings, following recent singles ‘Telepathetic’, ‘Sink or Swim’, ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’ and ‘Stuff’.

Vocalist Haley Shea explains: “This one is about all the promises we keep to ourselves, and all the good advice we give but never take. I’m a master of thinking I can always be better, work harder, sleep less, do more, but maybe that’s not always possible. It’s about working on taking care of yourself and taking advice you would give to someone else.”

Check out 'New Year, New Me' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing