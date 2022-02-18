Subscribe to Upset
"It’s fun, catchy, energetic and empowering," the band explain.
Published: 4:37 pm, February 18, 2022
Simple Plan have teamed up with Sum 41's Deryck Whibley for their new single, 'Ruin My Life'.

The song follows on from Simple Plan's recent single 'The Antidote', and arrives ahead of a new album set for release later this year.

"‘Ruin My Life’ is a song about overcoming adversity, going through a difficult life situation, and not only surviving it, but becoming an even stronger and more resilient version of yourself because of it," they explain.

"It’s fun, catchy, energetic and empowering and we’re so excited to share it with our fans. Having Deryck from Sum 41 sing on it with us makes it even more special!"

Check it out below.

