Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Simple Plan have announced their new album 'Harder Than It Looks'

Set for release on 6th May, it comes alongside a new song, 'Congratulations'.
Published: 8:21 am, March 16, 2022
Simple Plan have announced their new album 'Harder Than It Looks'

Simple Plan have announced their new album 'Harder Than It Looks'.

Set for release on 6th May, it comes alongside a new song, 'Congratulations'.

The first release from the band since 2016's 'Taking One For The Team', it also features previous singles 'The Antidote' and 'Ruin My Life'

“We’re incredibly excited to finally share this news with our fans who have waited so patiently for this album. We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we’re so proud of this record," the band explains.

"More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we’ve had since day one.

We made a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record that our fans will absolutely love and it was amazing to go back to our roots and unapologetically embrace what has made this band special to so many people: fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face and give you hope.

We truly can’t wait for the world to hear these new songs and to play them live everywhere.”

Harder Than It Looks Tracklist:

1. Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)
2. Ruin My Life (feat. Deryck Whibley)
3. The Antidote
4. A Million Pictures Of You
5. Anxiety
6. Congratulations
7. Iconic
8. Best Day Of My Life
9. Slow Motion
10. Two

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Yours Truly are back with a new single and video, 'Lights On'
Corey Taylor has booked his first-ever UK solo shows
The Mysterines have announced a new show in Kingston
Static Dress: "There's no fake anything; it's all us"
Nova Twins have announced a new tour for November
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing