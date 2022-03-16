Coming soon

Set for release on 6th May, it comes alongside a new song, 'Congratulations'.

Published: 8:21 am, March 16, 2022

Simple Plan have announced their new album 'Harder Than It Looks'.

The first release from the band since 2016's 'Taking One For The Team', it also features previous singles 'The Antidote' and 'Ruin My Life'

“We’re incredibly excited to finally share this news with our fans who have waited so patiently for this album. We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we’re so proud of this record," the band explains.

"More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we’ve had since day one.