Simple Plan have announced their new album 'Harder Than It Looks'.
Set for release on 6th May, it comes alongside a new song, 'Congratulations'.
The first release from the band since 2016's 'Taking One For The Team', it also features previous singles 'The Antidote' and 'Ruin My Life'
“We’re incredibly excited to finally share this news with our fans who have waited so patiently for this album. We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we’re so proud of this record," the band explains.
"More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we’ve had since day one.
We made a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record that our fans will absolutely love and it was amazing to go back to our roots and unapologetically embrace what has made this band special to so many people: fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face and give you hope.
We truly can’t wait for the world to hear these new songs and to play them live everywhere.”
Harder Than It Looks Tracklist:
1. Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)
2. Ruin My Life (feat. Deryck Whibley)
3. The Antidote
4. A Million Pictures Of You
5. Anxiety
6. Congratulations
7. Iconic
8. Best Day Of My Life
9. Slow Motion
10. Two