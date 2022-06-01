Silverstein have booked two UK headline shows for December

On the road

Comeback Kid, Senses Fail and Koyo will support.

Published: 11:04 am, June 06, 2022

Silverstein have announced two UK headline shows.

The band - who will be playing with support from Comeback Kid, Senses Fail and Koyo - will perform the dates in Birmingham and London this December.

"People of the United Kingdom! We are super excited to be FINALLY coming back to headline two shows in your country!" says vocalist Shane Told. "We’ll be playing a career-spanning set, with everything from our early days right up to our new album Misery Made Me. We are bringing some incredible support bands - our friends in Comeback Kid, Senses Fail and Koyo - truly an awesome lineup to make for such a beautiful night. Can’t wait to see you all there in London and Birmingham!”

The details are:



DECEMBER

10 Birmingham O2 Institute

11 London Electric Ballroom



Tickets go on sale from 8th June.