May 2022
Silverstein have teamed up with nothing,nowhere for a new single

'Live Like This' is taken from the band's upcoming new album.
Published: 11:09 am, May 04, 2022
'Live Like This' is taken from the band's upcoming new album 'Misery Made Me', set for release on Friday, 6th May via UNFD.

Written during lockdown, guitarist Paul Marc explains: "It felt like the only way to work through the sh*t was to hit rock bottom and dig a little deeper to find some hope."

"‘I don’t wanna die, but I can’t live like this’ – the lyric says it all," vocalist/frontman Shane Told agrees. “Living through an unimaginable time we all faced some of the darkest feelings of our lives. The uncertainty, the anxiety, it was crippling. Bringing in another voice was important for this song to show its universal meaning. Joe (nothing, nowhere.) is from a different country, a different upbringing, a different age group, but his voice resonates just as loud as mine."

nothing, nowhere. adds: "Silverstein has always been one of my favourite bands. shane’s vocals inspired me when I first started singing as a kid, so I knew I had to get on this track."

Check out the track below.

