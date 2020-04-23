Silverstein have shared a video for their Princess Nokia team-up, 'Madness'

Watch

Published: 2:30 pm, April 23, 2020

Silverstein shared a video for their Princess Nokia team-up, 'Madness'.

"We'd seen Princess Nokia mention that she was a fan of ours and we had the chance to hang out last time we were in NYC and just hit it off," Shane Todd explains. "'Madness' was one of the early songs we had musically and it kept evolving until we knew it needed a strong female voice on it to put it over the top. The first person we thought of was Princess Nokia. She had an amazing take on the vibe and meaning of the song and absolutely killed the verse. She's such a talented and kind person. It was amazing to collaborate with her."

Princess Nokia adds: "Working on this record was really special to me because I’ve been a fan of this band since I discovered their first two albums. Silverstein holds a special place in my heart. Their first two albums were the soundtrack to my adolescence. They later were an inspiration in the making of my record a girl cried red. Through the release of that record came the introduction of the band when they invited me to their show in New York. Being asked to be a feature in this album was nothing short of amazing. I appreciate the guys for the opportunity and for wanting to include me in this era of their work. It’s been a really full circle experience and I cherish it dearly."

'Madness' is taken from the band's new album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown', which arrived back in March. The record also features further collaborations with Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie, Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo, Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier, and Intervals’ Aaron Marshall.