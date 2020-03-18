On tour

Four Year Strong and I The Mighty are still supporting.

Published: 9:56 pm, March 18, 2020

Silverstein have announced some rescheduled North American tour dates.

Performing in support of their new album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown', and their twentieth anniversary, the shows postponed due to coronavirus have been moved to July and August.

In a statement, the band say: "To our loyal fans of 20 years: thank you for all of your support. We appreciate your patience regarding the postponed dates and are pleased to announce that everything has been rescheduled for July and August.

"We look forward to continuing the 20th anniversary celebration and performing the three sets that we've put together for you. Four Year Strong and I The Mighty will rejoin us for these shows and we are so glad they could make themselves available. See you very soon, and until then, stay safe!"

The new dates read:



JULY

24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

25 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

28 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak

31 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade



AUGUST

1 New Orleans, LA The Civic Theatre

2 San Antonio, TX Vibes Events Center

4 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live

7 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

10 Kansas City, MO The Truman

11 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

12 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

14 Seattle, WA The Showbox

15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

16 San Francisco, CA The Regency

18 Los Angeles, CA Belasco

19 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

21 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

22 Tempe, AZ Marquee

23 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

25 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

28 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live