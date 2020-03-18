Silverstein have announced some rescheduled North American tour dates.
Performing in support of their new album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown', and their twentieth anniversary, the shows postponed due to coronavirus have been moved to July and August.
In a statement, the band say: "To our loyal fans of 20 years: thank you for all of your support. We appreciate your patience regarding the postponed dates and are pleased to announce that everything has been rescheduled for July and August.
"We look forward to continuing the 20th anniversary celebration and performing the three sets that we've put together for you. Four Year Strong and I The Mighty will rejoin us for these shows and we are so glad they could make themselves available. See you very soon, and until then, stay safe!"
The new dates read:
JULY
24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
25 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
28 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak
31 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
AUGUST
1 New Orleans, LA The Civic Theatre
2 San Antonio, TX Vibes Events Center
4 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live
7 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
10 Kansas City, MO The Truman
11 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
12 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
14 Seattle, WA The Showbox
15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
16 San Francisco, CA The Regency
18 Los Angeles, CA Belasco
19 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
21 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
22 Tempe, AZ Marquee
23 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
25 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
28 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live