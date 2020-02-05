Subscribe to Upset
February 2020
Listen

"I knew it was going to be a fan favourite."
Published: 5:33 pm, February 05, 2020
Silverstein have shared their new track, 'Bad Habits (Feat. Intervals)'.

The latest teaser from their upcoming new album - 'A Beautiful Place To Drown', due out 6th March via UNFD - it's not the cheeriest of cuts...

"This record largely deals with the feeling of defeat that can come from trying to overcome your demons, but 'Bad Habits' turns that upside down," guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau explains.

"It’s resigned rather than aspirational. 'Bad Habits' is a banger that takes place in that sliver of daylight between recognition and regret. After action, but before reaction. For these three minutes, we’re embracing the devil on our collective shoulder."

Vocalist Shane Told adds: "When we finished putting together 'Bad Habits' I knew it was going to be a fan favourite. This song is action-packed and just plain fun. It’s a rush of adrenaline and then Aaron from Intervals comes in shredding and just puts it over the top."

Have a listen below.

