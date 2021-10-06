Subscribe to Upset
Silverbacks have announced their new album, 'Archive Material'

The title track is streaming now.
Published: 10:56 am, October 06, 2021
Silverbacks have announced a new album, 'Archive Material'.

The news comes alongside a debut for the record's title-track, and follows up on last month's 'Wear My Medals' single.

Vocalist and guitarist Daniel O'Kelly explains: "The initial demo version started from a drum sample taken from the opening of Jean-Pierre Massiera’s "Bonne Annee". When we fleshed it out as a full band and Gary gave the track his usual kick up the arse, the song went full Les Baxter exotica mode."

"When writing the lyrics, I imagined a bunch of government officials in the deep underground of their building digging into archives," he adds. "As the night continues, they get unusually aroused by the access they have to top secret information that the common folk never see."

'Archive Material' is set for release on 21st January 2022 via Full Time Hobby.

