It's the latest cut from their upcoming new album 'WE'RE ALL GONNA F***ING DIE'.

Published: 10:52 am, June 09, 2022

Sick Joy have dropped their new single, 'don't feel like dying'.

Following on from recent tracks 'belly aching beast', 'i've got more than i need (and i don't have much)' and 'talking to the drugs', it's the latest cut from their upcoming new album 'WE'RE ALL GONNA F***ING DIE', set for release on 8th July via SO Recordings.

"It was the first song written for the album and was the catalyst for the tone and theme of the record," singer/guitarist Mykl Barton explains. "It came from a tentative break in the noise, covered in dirt, soaking wet looking over a trench. Pushing back and trying to appreciate the single moment of peace, after a period of trudging through the shit. Learning to let go, and that everything must pass. The lows, but also the highs. Don't hold on to either too hard. You've got what you got, and had what you had. We're all gonna fucking die, and no one gets a sequel, so let's go!"

Check out the new song below.