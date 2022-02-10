Listen

The band are about to head out on a UK tour.

Published: 2:39 pm, February 10, 2022

Sick Joy have teamed up with Jamie Lenman for their new single, 'Belly Aching Beast'.

The track arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off on 4th March in Southampton and includes a night at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town with Dinosaur Pile Up.

Mykl Barton says of the track: "There’s times when you're in a moment, and you convince yourself that the voice you’re listening to is you. But it's only later on that you realise that it's bullshit. You think, ‘I'm fucking this up, and it's me doing it, and it’s annoying.’ And that’s what brings you down – it’s about understanding it and breaking through it."

Check out 'Belly Aching Beast' below, and catch the band live at the following:



MARCH

04 Southampton, Heartbreakers

05 Exeter, The Cavern

06 Bristol, Crofters Rights

07 Newport, Le Pub

09 St Albans, The Horn

10 Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

11 Stoke on Trent, The Sugarmill

12 Manchester, Castle Hotel

13 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

15 Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

17 Hull, The Adelphi

18 York, The Fulford Arms

19 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

21 Nottingham, The Bodega

22 Norwich, Voodoo Daddys Showroom

23 London, o2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Dinosaur Pile Up)

25 Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

26 Brighton, Green Door Store