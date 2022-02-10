Sick Joy have teamed up with Jamie Lenman for their new single, 'Belly Aching Beast'.
The track arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off on 4th March in Southampton and includes a night at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town with Dinosaur Pile Up.
Mykl Barton says of the track: "There’s times when you're in a moment, and you convince yourself that the voice you’re listening to is you. But it's only later on that you realise that it's bullshit. You think, ‘I'm fucking this up, and it's me doing it, and it’s annoying.’ And that’s what brings you down – it’s about understanding it and breaking through it."
Check out 'Belly Aching Beast' below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
04 Southampton, Heartbreakers
05 Exeter, The Cavern
06 Bristol, Crofters Rights
07 Newport, Le Pub
09 St Albans, The Horn
10 Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge
11 Stoke on Trent, The Sugarmill
12 Manchester, Castle Hotel
13 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
15 Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)
17 Hull, The Adelphi
18 York, The Fulford Arms
19 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
21 Nottingham, The Bodega
22 Norwich, Voodoo Daddys Showroom
23 London, o2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Dinosaur Pile Up)
25 Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
26 Brighton, Green Door Store