SHVPES have released a brand new single and video, and a HUGE November tour

Listen

Give 'Lion's Den' a listen now.

Published: 12:12 pm, March 27, 2020

SHVPES have released a brand new single and video.

'Lion's Den' is accompanied by news of a November headline tour, which will see them play a ridiculously long list of venues throughout the month.

“I think a lot of us can find ourselves in toxic environments that we eventually learn to call home," says frontman Griffin Dickinson. "It’s easy to get comfy in a bad place yet simultaneously very difficult to make the choice to leave those bad places when the threat of the unknown is so daunting. This song's about taking your life into your own hands, knowing your worth and making those life changing decisions that are terrifying yet liberating in equal measure."

Catch the band on tour at the following, and catch them at 2000trees in July, too.



NOVEMBER

3 Dublin, Academy 2

5 Bedford, Esquires

6 Leicester, The Cookie

7 Sheffield, Corporation

9 Hull, Polar Bear

10 Huddersfield, The Parish

11 York, The Fulford Arms

13 Newcastle, Think Tank

14 Edinburgh, Mash House

15 Glasgow, King Tut’s

16 Manchester, Rebellion

17 Liverpool, Sound Basement

19 Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

20 Coventry, The Arches

21 Newport, Le Pub

22 Bath, Moles

24 Bournemouth, Anvil

26 London, Scala

27 Norwich, Waterfront Studio

28 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin