SHVPES have released a brand new single and video, and a HUGE November tour

SHVPES have released a brand new single and video.
'Lion's Den' is accompanied by news of a November headline tour, which will see them play a ridiculously long list of venues throughout the month.
“I think a lot of us can find ourselves in toxic environments that we eventually learn to call home," says frontman Griffin Dickinson. "It’s easy to get comfy in a bad place yet simultaneously very difficult to make the choice to leave those bad places when the threat of the unknown is so daunting. This song's about taking your life into your own hands, knowing your worth and making those life changing decisions that are terrifying yet liberating in equal measure."
Catch the band on tour at the following, and catch them at 2000trees in July, too.
NOVEMBER
3 Dublin, Academy 2
5 Bedford, Esquires
6 Leicester, The Cookie
7 Sheffield, Corporation
9 Hull, Polar Bear
10 Huddersfield, The Parish
11 York, The Fulford Arms
13 Newcastle, Think Tank
14 Edinburgh, Mash House
15 Glasgow, King Tut’s
16 Manchester, Rebellion
17 Liverpool, Sound Basement
19 Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
20 Coventry, The Arches
21 Newport, Le Pub
22 Bath, Moles
24 Bournemouth, Anvil
26 London, Scala
27 Norwich, Waterfront Studio
28 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin