Coming soon

Set to arrive on 28th October via Loma Vista Recordings, the news comes alongside a second preview of the record, 'We Came To Play'.

Published: 9:21 am, September 14, 2022

Show Me The Body have announced their new album, 'Trouble The Water'.

Set to arrive on 28th October via Loma Vista Recordings, the news comes alongside a second preview of the record, 'We Came To Play'.

A press release from the band explains: "Although the title invokes the ancient alchemy Moses wielded to free and unite Israelite peoples, 'Trouble The Water' refuses nostalgia or mimicry. Instead, it considers the sublime power of the unifying physical practices that can be enacted daily, to invoke immeasurable spiritual and collective reactions. Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance, and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical."

Show Me The Body will hit the UK on 7th November, when they'll play London's Underworld.

You can check out 'We Came To Play' below, alongside a visualiser of how the artwork for 'Trouble The Water' was created.