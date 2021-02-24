Show Me The Body are back with a new EP - check out title-track 'Survive'

Listen

It's set for release next month.

Published: 4:18 pm, February 24, 2021

Show Me The Body are back with a new EP.

Three-track effort 'Survive' is set for release on 19th March via Loma Vista Recordings, featuring 'Rubberband', 'People On TV' and 'Survive'.

"During this isolation we had to recalibrate," the trio explain. "Recalibrate both how we exist as a band and how we cultivate power within our community. Our live performance is not just a moment for us, it’s our weapon, our language, and our ceremony. Without it, we had to reconfigure how we interact with our community.

"We established CORPUS headquarters. With our team, we started CORPUS Family, a branch of CORPUS focused on community initiatives; Burning World Book Club, a clothing drive, and a studio residency. We are preparing CORPUS Self-Defense initiatives as well as open jam sessions as soon as safety will allow for it.

"We built a studio in our headquarters. Survive is the first project to be written and recorded top to bottom in the CORPUS studio. The songs deal with spiritual and physical isolation, as well as staying ready and preparing for the next time we come together."

Check out the title-track below.