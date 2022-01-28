Shinedown have shared the title-track from their upcoming album 'Planet Zero'

Watch

The full-length is coming this April.

Published: 3:12 pm, January 28, 2022

Shinedown have shared a new track from their upcoming album.

'Planet Zero' is the latest cut taken from their new full-length of the same name, set for release on 22nd April via Atlantic Records.

Frontman Brent Smith says: "If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to PLANET ZERO."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



2184

No Sleep Tonight

Planet Zero

Welcome

Dysfunctional You

Dead Don’t Die

Standardized Experiences

America Burning

Do Not Panic

A Symptom Of Being Human

Hope

A More Utopian Future

Clueless And Dramatic

Sure Is Fun

Daylight

This Is A Warning

The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo

Army Of The Underappreciated

Delete

What You Wanted