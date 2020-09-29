A new festival is going to launch in Sheffield next spring, with The Murder Capital, Pillow Queens and more

The Murder Capital and Pillow Queens are going to play new Sheffield festival, Get Together.
The two-day event will be held at Sheffield Uni Students' Union next May Bank Holiday weekend (1st-2nd May), with further sets coming from Working Men's Club, The Orielles, Self Esteem, Walt Disco, Happyness, Coach Party and more.
Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 2nd October. Have a gander at the poster below for more information.
