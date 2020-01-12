On tour

Published: 11:01 am, March 25, 2022

Set It Off have announced rescheduled tour dates for this autumn.

The band say: "We are SO excited to FINALLY announce new tour dates for our EU/UK fans!! The Welcome to Elsewhere (formerly the midnight part four the love of god (again) please don't make us reschedule again, again) Tour is on sale now, and…. we’ve upgraded our London show to the O2 Forum!!

To our fans in Berlin & Finland - we're so sorry that we can't make it this time around - we're working on coming back ASAP. All previously purchased tickets for ANY of the rescheduled shows will be honoured, contact your ticket provider for additional info. If you cannot make it to these rescheduled dates, full ticket & VIP refunds are available as well."

The UK leg of the tour kicks off in Norwich on 5th November, and finishes up in Leeds on the 14th. The dates now read:



November

5 Waterfront, Norwich

6 Garage, Glasgow

7 Tramshed, Cardiff

8 O2 Ritz, Manchester

10 O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

13 Riverside, Newcastle

14 Stylus, Leeds

16 Petit Bain, Paris France

17 Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany

18 Zappa, Antwerp, Belgium

20 Tivolivredenburg Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands

21 Essigfabrik, Cologne Germany

22 Feierwerk Hansa 30, Munich, Germany

24 Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany

25 Legend Club, Milan Italy

28 Pumpehuest Copenhagen, Denmark

29 John Dee, Oslo, Norway



December

1 Fryshuest, Stockholm, Sweden

