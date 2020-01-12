Set It Off have announced rescheduled tour dates for this autumn.
The band say: "We are SO excited to FINALLY announce new tour dates for our EU/UK fans!! The Welcome to Elsewhere (formerly the midnight part four the love of god (again) please don't make us reschedule again, again) Tour is on sale now, and…. we’ve upgraded our London show to the O2 Forum!!
To our fans in Berlin & Finland - we're so sorry that we can't make it this time around - we're working on coming back ASAP. All previously purchased tickets for ANY of the rescheduled shows will be honoured, contact your ticket provider for additional info. If you cannot make it to these rescheduled dates, full ticket & VIP refunds are available as well."
The UK leg of the tour kicks off in Norwich on 5th November, and finishes up in Leeds on the 14th. The dates now read:
November
5 Waterfront, Norwich
6 Garage, Glasgow
7 Tramshed, Cardiff
8 O2 Ritz, Manchester
10 O2 Institute, Birmingham
11 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
13 Riverside, Newcastle
14 Stylus, Leeds
16 Petit Bain, Paris France
17 Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany
18 Zappa, Antwerp, Belgium
20 Tivolivredenburg Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands
21 Essigfabrik, Cologne Germany
22 Feierwerk Hansa 30, Munich, Germany
24 Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany
25 Legend Club, Milan Italy
28 Pumpehuest Copenhagen, Denmark
29 John Dee, Oslo, Norway
December
1 Fryshuest, Stockholm, Sweden