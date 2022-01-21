Subscribe to Upset
Set It Off have dropped a brand new track, 'Projector'

It's taken from new album 'Elsewhere', which is set for release on 11th March.
Published: 1:40 pm, January 21, 2022
Set It Off have dropped a brand new track, 'Projector'.

Following on from previous single 'Skeleton', both tracks will appear on a forthcoming new album 'Elsewhere', which is set for release on 11th March.

Talking about 'Projector', frontman Cody Carson explains: “The amount of people that end up entering my life that are incapable of saying ‘I’m wrong,’ ‘I messed up,’ or ‘I’m sorry’ is baffling to me. Instead you’re met with finger pointing, excuses, and anger. They project their issues onto other people or even onto you just so they don’t have to face it themselves… I just want people to be able to turn this up as loud as it can go and vent about all those irritating people in their lives.”

The track comes alongside a new video, which you can check out below.

The tracklist for 'Elsewhere' reads:

Skeleton
Projector
Cut Off
Loose Cannon
Why Do I
As Good As It Gets
Who’s In Control
Taste of the Good Life
Why Not Me
Dangerous
Cordial
The Magic 8
Playing With Bad Luck
Peekaboo
Catch a Break
Better Than This

