Senses Fail have shared a new video for ‘Hell Is In Your Head’

Their new album of the same name is out now.
Published: 4:42 pm, July 15, 2022
Senses Fail have shared a new video for ‘Hell Is In Your Head’.

The clip arrives alongside of the group's eighth studio album of the same name, out today (Friday, 15th July).

The band are about to hit the road in the US supporting Rise Against, kicking off in Las Vegas on album release day and finishing on 18th August in Detroit.

They also have a bunch of European shows with Silverstein planned for later this year, including a night at London's Electric Ballroom on 11th December.

Check out the new single below.

