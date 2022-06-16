Senses Fail have teamed up with SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY's Connie Sgarbossa for new single, ‘End of the World / A Game of Chess’

Listen

New album ‘Hell Is In Your Head’ is set for release on 15th July.

Published: 2:28 pm, June 16, 2022

Senses Fail have shared their new single, ‘End of the World / A Game of Chess’.

The track - which features SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY vocalist Connie Sgarbossa - arrives ahead of the group's upcoming eighth studio album ‘Hell Is In Your Head’, set for release on 15th July.

Vocalist Buddy Nielsen comments: "End of the World was written about generational trauma. How it passes down through families and how I vow to end it and not pass it to my daughter.

"My grandparents were alcoholics. Alcoholism claimed my uncle’s life and most recently my mother’s. Most of my family were involved in some form of war within every generation. The trauma they faced and endured shaped me and I have tried to do the work to resolve it."

The band are also about to hit the road in the US supporting Rise Against, kicking off in Las Vegas on album release day and finishing on 18th August in Detroit.

Check out the new single below.