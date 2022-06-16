Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Senses Fail have teamed up with SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY's Connie Sgarbossa for new single, ‘End of the World / A Game of Chess’

New album ‘Hell Is In Your Head’ is set for release on 15th July.
Published: 2:28 pm, June 16, 2022
Senses Fail have teamed up with SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY's Connie Sgarbossa for new single, ‘End of the World / A Game of Chess’

Senses Fail have shared their new single, ‘End of the World / A Game of Chess’.

The track - which features SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY vocalist Connie Sgarbossa - arrives ahead of the group's upcoming eighth studio album ‘Hell Is In Your Head’, set for release on 15th July.

Vocalist Buddy Nielsen comments: "End of the World was written about generational trauma. How it passes down through families and how I vow to end it and not pass it to my daughter.

"My grandparents were alcoholics. Alcoholism claimed my uncle’s life and most recently my mother’s. Most of my family were involved in some form of war within every generation. The trauma they faced and endured shaped me and I have tried to do the work to resolve it."

The band are also about to hit the road in the US supporting Rise Against, kicking off in Las Vegas on album release day and finishing on 18th August in Detroit.

Check out the new single below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Kid Kapichi have inked a new deal with Spinefarm, and announced their second album
Nova Twins have shared their new single and video, ‘Choose Your Fighter’
cheerbleederz have shared their new single, ‘notes app apologies’
Bad Breeding are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Rebuilding'
Our Hollow, Our Home have announced a UK tour for October
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing