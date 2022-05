Listen

The band have a new album coming this summer.

Published: 11:45 am, May 05, 2022

Senses Fail have shared new acoustic renditions of 'Death By Water' and 'I’m Sorry I’m Leaving'.

The tracks arrive ahead of the group's upcoming eighth studio album ‘Hell Is In Your Head’, set for release on 15th July.

The band are also about to hit the road in the US supporting Rise Against, kicking off in Las Vegas on album release day and finishing on 18th August in Detroit.

Check out their two new drops below.