Listen

Selfish Things have shared a new EP of reimagined songs

Give it a listen.
Published: 11:40 am, June 26, 2020
The four-track collection features three cuts from their debut album 'Logos', as well as a cover of Jon Bellion’s 'Stupid Deep', and arrives with news that they've cancelled their upcoming tour of Canada.

"We’ve decided to cancel our Canadian headline dates," they explain. "We live in uncertain times and it just doesn’t feel like it will be safe or morally sound to go ahead with the tour as planned. Our fans, crew and families health will always come first and we genuinely would never be able to cope with one or more of you getting sick. We miss you all dearly and look forward to being able to see you all at some point in the future.

"At the same time, we are excited to be releasing our new EP today. With us not being able to play shows, we wanted to give you all something to enjoy through the wild times 2020 has thrown at us. Enjoy the alternate versions and the cover - refunds for all dates are available at point of purchase."

