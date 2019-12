Watch

The band's latest album arrived over the summer.

Published: 10:08 pm, December 06, 2019

Selfish Things have released a new video for their team-up with Spencer Chamberlain from Underoath, ‘Torn’.

It’s a cut from the group’s upcoming debut album, ‘Logos’, released back in September via Pure Noise Records.

"I normally don’t feature on records but when I heard ‘Torn’ for the first time it just blew me away," says Spencer. "I loved what these guys were up to and Alex just had something about his voice that I loved."

Have a watch below.