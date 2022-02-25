SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced their first UK/EU headline tour.
Hitting the road in June, support comes from Cauldron and Static Dress on select dates. The band will also appear at this year's Outbreak Festival, with the run coming in support of their recent album 'The Romance Of Affliction)
Vocalist Connie Sgarbossa explains: "We had so much fun this past fall on our US tour in support of The Romance Of Affliction, and we are so excited to do our first proper headline tour over in the UK and Europe."
Guitarist Ethan Sgarbossa adds: "We're super excited to get back overseas for the first time in a couple of years. Static Dress and Cauldron are two of our current favourite bands and we can’t wait to share the road with them."
The dates read:
June
18 UK Birmingham - The Flapper (w/ Caludron)
19 UK Leeds - Key Club (w/ Caludron)
20 UK London - New Cross Inn (w/ Caludron)
21 UK Bristol - Exchange (w/ Caludron)
22 UK Glasgow - Classic Grand (w/ Caludron)
23 UK Manchester - Outbreak Festival Pre show
24 Netherlands Ysselsteyn - Jera On Air Festival
25 Germany Gräfenhainichen - Full Force Festival
26 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (w/ Static Dress)
27 Germany Köln - MTC (w/ Static Dress)
28 Germany Münster - Cafe Sputnik (w/ Static Dress)
29 Germany Schweinfurt - Stattbahnhof (w/ Static Dress)