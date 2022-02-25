On tour

Published: 11:38 am, February 25, 2022

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced their first UK/EU headline tour.

Hitting the road in June, support comes from Cauldron and Static Dress on select dates. The band will also appear at this year's Outbreak Festival, with the run coming in support of their recent album 'The Romance Of Affliction)

Vocalist Connie Sgarbossa explains: "We had so much fun this past fall on our US tour in support of The Romance Of Affliction, and we are so excited to do our first proper headline tour over in the UK and Europe."

Guitarist Ethan Sgarbossa adds: "We're super excited to get back overseas for the first time in a couple of years. Static Dress and Cauldron are two of our current favourite bands and we can’t wait to share the road with them."

The dates read:



June

18 UK Birmingham - The Flapper (w/ Caludron)

19 UK Leeds - Key Club (w/ Caludron)

20 UK London - New Cross Inn (w/ Caludron)

21 UK Bristol - Exchange (w/ Caludron)

22 UK Glasgow - Classic Grand (w/ Caludron)

23 UK Manchester - Outbreak Festival Pre show

24 Netherlands Ysselsteyn - Jera On Air Festival

25 Germany Gräfenhainichen - Full Force Festival

26 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (w/ Static Dress)

27 Germany Köln - MTC (w/ Static Dress)

28 Germany Münster - Cafe Sputnik (w/ Static Dress)

29 Germany Schweinfurt - Stattbahnhof (w/ Static Dress)



