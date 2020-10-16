Seaway have released a new video for 'Mrs David', influenced by ﻿David Bowie and Freddie Mercury

Watch

It's from their new album 'Big Vibe'.

Published: 5:37 pm, October 16, 2020

Seaway have released a new video for 'Mrs David'.

The clip arrives alongside their brand new album 'Big Vibe', out today via Pure Noise Records.

"’Mrs. David’ is a special song for us because it was written after the record was finished," says vocalist Ryan Locke. "The lockdown pushed our original release date back so we were able to go back into the studio to add the song to the record. In my opinion, the album isn’t complete without this song so it was a happy accident that the release was pushed and we were able to add this song.”

He continues: “The video for Mrs. David takes place in a fictional world we conjured up with Yeah Films. We wanted it to look dark and seedy almost like our own version of Gotham City. We also pulled heavy influence from David Bowie and Freddie Mercury to nail the 70’s/80’s influence of the video."

Check it out below.